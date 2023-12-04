Towle & Co. Buys 44,540 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Towle & Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for 1.8% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

