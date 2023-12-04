Towle & Co. Buys 602,320 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,869.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 602,320 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.71 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

