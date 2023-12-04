Towle & Co. Has $18.68 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Towle & Co. lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up about 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.43% of Macy’s worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

