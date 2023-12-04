Towle & Co. Has $669,000 Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Container Store Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,468.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

