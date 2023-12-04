Towle & Co. Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Avnet comprises about 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.64% of Avnet worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.43 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

