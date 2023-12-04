Towle & Co. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Towle & Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

