Towle & Co. Increases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

