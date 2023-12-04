Towle & Co. Purchases 28,180 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned 0.84% of LL Flooring worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

About LL Flooring

(Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

