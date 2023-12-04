Towle & Co. Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Towle & Co. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.36% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

