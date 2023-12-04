Towle & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 112.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 102,194 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 301,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.