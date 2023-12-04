Towle & Co. Sells 16,530 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

