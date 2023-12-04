TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TowneBank by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

