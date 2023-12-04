TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 88.22, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $480.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

