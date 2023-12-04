TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

