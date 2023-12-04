Treatt (LON:TET) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Treatt (LON:TET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.22) to GBX 700 ($8.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Treatt Stock Up 1.5 %

Treatt Increases Dividend

TET stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £284.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,735.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 453.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.10. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 416.80 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 731 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Treatt’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

