Truist Financial Lowers SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $50.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.32. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

