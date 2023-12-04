Truist Financial Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

