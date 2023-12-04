Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

