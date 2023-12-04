UBS Group Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of DINO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 913,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,468. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

