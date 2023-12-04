Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 5,876 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $5,578,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% in the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

