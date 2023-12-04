Union Savings Bank Invests $1.03 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.88. 1,287,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

