Union Savings Bank Invests $2.46 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $25.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $507.68. 431,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

