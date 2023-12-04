Union Savings Bank Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $102.68. 6,447,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,981,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

