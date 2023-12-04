Union Savings Bank Takes $637,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.20. 1,389,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,719. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

