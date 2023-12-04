Union Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $254.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

