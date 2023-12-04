United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

NYSE:URI opened at $495.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $505.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

