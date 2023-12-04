United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.37

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1206943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

