UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $551.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

