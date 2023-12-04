UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $1.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00009049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00175753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,334,636 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,338,137.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.75018694 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,627,387.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

