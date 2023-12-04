Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.