Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $606,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,207,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

