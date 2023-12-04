Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.05. 1,386,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,923. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $174.62 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $210.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

