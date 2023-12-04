Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.96. 240,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,093. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

