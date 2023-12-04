VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 443,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,352. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

