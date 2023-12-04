Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.