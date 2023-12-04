Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,819,000 after acquiring an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,326,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,064,000 after buying an additional 813,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 1,655,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,079. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

