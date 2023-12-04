Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Allie Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $419.02. 910,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.37. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.