Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 1,318,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,845. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

