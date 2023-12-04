Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,738. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

