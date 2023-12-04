Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

