Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

