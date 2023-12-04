Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $1.98. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 6,354,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 17.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

