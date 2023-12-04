voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
