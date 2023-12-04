WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

WaFd Stock Up 5.9 %

WAFD stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WaFd by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WaFd by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WaFd by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.