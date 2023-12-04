Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.92. 2,045,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

