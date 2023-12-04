Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 93,567 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 1.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Pool worth $74,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

