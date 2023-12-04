Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 6,100 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sprott accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 4.13% of Sprott worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

