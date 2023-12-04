Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 124,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

