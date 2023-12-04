Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 16,774 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,850. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.63 and a 200 day moving average of $400.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.