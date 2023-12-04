Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises approximately 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $43,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.78. 192,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

